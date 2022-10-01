A unanimous jury has convicted a man of the murder of a 46 year old man, who was reported missing in August 2021.

Nyiah Williams, who's 46 and from Hadrian Walk East in Reading, was also found guilty of one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of preventing a lawful burial, following a trial which lasted just over three weeks.

His conviction is in connection to the murder of 46 year old Duane Denny who was reported missing to Thames Valley Police on 24 August 2021, leading to the launch of a missing person investigation.

Mr Denny's body was found in Erith in London on Wednesday 15 September last year.

Duanne Denny's body was found in London Credit: Thames Valley Police

He had suffered severe blunt force injuries to his face and neck, which were inflicted in his flat.

Williams then meticulously wrapped his body in multiple layers of plastic bin bags and parcel tape before storing him in a cupboard within his flat for several weeks, then disposing of the body close to the River Thames in Erith in London in September 2021

Senior investigation officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Duane Denny’s family have shown incredible dignity throughout the investigation and the subsequent trial.

No family should ever have to endure the suffering they have over the last 12 months. The conviction will hopefully bring to a close this chapter of suffering and allow them to continue to grieve the loss of Duane in private.“

Nyiah Williams is a violent and controlling bully who preys on the vulnerable.“

Detective Inspector Stuart Blaik said about the method Williams used to dispose of the body as an "attempt to not only prevent Duane’s body from ever being found, but also to limit our forensic opportunities in identifying him as the killer.

Whilst Duane’s body was badly decomposed, we were still able to identify the cause of his death, which was significant blunt force trauma.“

The jury listened carefully to all of the evidence and saw through Williams’ lies that it was a group of men that forced their way into his flat and assaulted both him and Duane, resulting in the death of Duane.

Williams then suggested the men, who he would not identify, instructed him to dispose of the body which was found by police.

“This has been a very difficult and complex investigation and I am grateful to everyone who has worked on the investigation over the last 12 months, along with those witnesses who provided important evidence during the trial.”

Williams will be sentenced on Monday 3 October.