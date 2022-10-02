Play Brightcove video

Thames Water teams are on site to investigate the extent of the damage.

A tanker remains trapped in a sinkhole in Wokingham, after a collapsed sewer caused a residential street to give way.

A team of Thames Water contractors have been on site this weekend, attempting to make it safe.

The tanker is expected to remain in position until at least Monday when a specialist crane will be brought in.

Thames Water was at the start of a four-week maintenance and upgrade programme on Evendons Lane, with works starting on Friday, September 30.

The sinkhole is thought to have appeared overnight, leaving the lorry stuck and the road closed.

The hole appeared outside Evendons Primary School

It is next to Evendons Primary School, but the car park is understood to be accessible at the moment.

Thames Water says it is working on a diversion for those residents affected.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: “We’re very sorry to our customers impacted by the road closure on Evendon Road, RG41.

“Whilst supporting the repair of a collapsed sewer one of our larger vehicles has sunk in to a hole in the road.

“Our teams are on site, they have made the area safe and set up signposting for a vehicle diversion. However, at this time we expect the road to remain closed until at least Monday – when we can ensure the safe removal of this vehicle and restart the repair on the sewer.”

They added: “We are working closely with the local council and other stakeholders to reduce the impact to local residents and the local school while we carry out our work.”