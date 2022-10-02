Play Brightcove video

Phil Hornby reports from Birmingham as the city prepares to welcome Conservative delegates from across the south of England.

Smart motorways have been the focus of protest at the Conservative party conference today.

Tories from the south and south east are heading to Birmingham for the annual event.

Lots of protesters are there too, including campaigners against smart motorways which have been introduced on the M3, M4, M20, M23, M25 and M27.

With the party 33 points behind in the polls, few MPs are expected to attend this year, and there's unlikely to be the same optimism felt in Liverpool last week at the Labour party conference.

The focus of the conference is likely to be the economy, with Liz Truss making her key note speech on Monday.