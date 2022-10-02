A woman is starting a four-and-a-half year jail sentence after launching a drunken knife attack on her landlady at her Oxford home.

Raquel Villa-Rodriguez, aged 49, formerly of Courtland Road in Iffley, Oxford, stabbed the 62-year-old woman after having her tenancy agreement ended because of concerns about her erratic behaviour.

On 21 May this year, Villa-Rodriguez stabbed the victim multiple times

Neighbours saw the offence and were able to stop the attack, but in doing so were also hurt.

One of the neighbours, a 66-year-old woman, sustained ABH level injuries.

Police were called and Villa-Rodriguez was arrested at the scene.

On Friday September 20th she was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of wounding with intent and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Bennett, of Oxford CID, said: “This was a violent assault which left two women injured.

"They have shown a great deal of bravery throughout and I would like to thank them for their support during our investigation.

"I know that this incident has also caused them a great deal of emotional trauma.

“Villa-Rodriguez has received a prison sentence for her actions, and I hope that this case demonstrates the consequences of this sort of violence.”