Police have launched a CCTV appeal after an elderly woman was knocked to the ground following a collision with a cyclist in Aldershot.

The woman, 70 was walking along Wellington Street near the fruit and vegetable market stall on Saturday morning when it happened.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for injuries to her wrist and hip.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

Police want to speak to this cyclist in connection with the collision. Credit: Hampshire Police

The man was described as black, aged 30-40, about 5'10'' tall and was wearing a red and white cycling helmet, red cycling gloves, glasses, a grey hooded jumper, dark bottoms and white trainers.

If you were in the area on that day, or saw a cyclist fitting the description or witnessed what happened, officers are keen to speak to you.