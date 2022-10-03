A couple from Portsmouth who were found dead in their home have been remembered for their 'loveable sense of humour'.

Christopher Stone-Houghton, 66, and Ruth Stone-Houghton, 60, were found by officers at an address on Holcot Lane.

Chris and Ruth’s family said: “Not only were Chris and Ruth amazing parents to their two children - anyone who knew Chris and Ruth will know how hard they worked in so many parts of their lives and they were both known for their positivity and loveable sense of humour.

“The picture shows Chris and Ruth celebrating Ruth’s birthday at the Thatched House, Southsea with their family. This was one of their favourite places to go, especially since they both recently retired.

“We would appreciate any further speculation into what has occurred to come to an end out of respect for our family.

“We would also like to thank all those which have sent flowers and messages, which are overflowing with love, admiration and wonderful memories.”

Police are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surround their deaths.

Hampshire Police said their family are being supported by officers.