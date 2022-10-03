Crews save snake, parrot, gecko and mice from fire in Dorset

A number of animals, including a large snake and a parrot, have been saved from a fire in Dorset.

Crews were called to at house at Three Legged Cross yesterday (2 October) and said the cause was likely to be an incense stick.

Before the arrival of the Fire Service, three people had safely left the building.

Due to the large number of animals in the property, including a large snake, parrot, gecko and mice, the crew used a tactical ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke and improve conditions for the animals.

A spokesperson for Ferndown Fire Station said all of the animals were saved. Credit: Verwood Fire Station

A Verwood Fire Station spokesperson said: "Verwood and Ferndown were mobilised to a well-developed property fire at Three Legged Cross. Upon arrival it was established that three people had safely left the building before the arrival of the Fire Service.

"Two members of the crew were committed to the property wearing breathing apparatus and using one hose reel jet quickly brought the fire under control.

"Due to the large number of animals in the property, including a snake (large), parrot, gecko and mice, the crew used a tactical ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke and improve conditions for the animals.

"The likely cause of the fire was an unattended incense stick. We remind the public to never leave candles and incense sticks unattended and they should always be fully extinguished. Also the importance of shutting internal doors which in this case limited the damage to the room of origin."