‘Exceptional leader’ wanted for £170,000 police chief job

Applications have opened for the next Chief Constable of Kent Police, with a salary of £172,000 on offer for what’s described as a ‘rewarding and demanding position’.

The job advert calls for an ‘exceptional leader’ who can set ‘a vision, direction and culture’ within the force that can ‘continue to build trust and confidence’.

Alan Pughsley stepped down last week, after nine years in the top job, with former deputy Tim Smith taking over on a temporary basis.

Recruitment for his successor is being overseen by Matthew Scott, Kent Police & Crime Commissioner, who says he’ll be looking for someone with a ‘long-term vision’.

The PCC is only seeking applications from what is described as ‘suitably qualified, senior police officers’ who have a ‘proven track record’.

Mr Scott told ITV News Meridian recruitment would be an ‘open process’ with the expectation that there will be both internal and external candidates.

Formed in 1857, Kent Police is one of the largest forces in the country, currently serving a population of 1.8 million people in urban, rural and coastal neighbourhoods.

Since 2007, the Kent and Essex police forces have collaborated in a number of areas, including sharing a Serious Crime Directorate which investigates murders and other major incidents.

Online applications for the next Chief Constable close on 24 October, with an initial contract of up to five years being offered.

The salary is listed as £172,218 per annum, with discretion to vary by up to 10 per cent ‘for the right candidate’.

The former chief constable, Alan Pughsley, described the force as “one of the best in the land” when he stepped down last week.

A recent inspection by the HMICFRS found Kent Police to be ‘outstanding’ in recording crime data, and ‘good’ in four other areas.