A Reading man who murdered a homeless man, wrapped his body in bin bags and kept it in a cupboard at his home for a month, has been jailed for life.

Nyiah Williams, 46, of Hadrian Walk in the town, must serve at least 26 years for murdering 46 year old Duane Denny, who went missing in August last year.

His body was later found on the banks of the Thames in London.

Williams was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years.

Duanne Denny's body was found in London Credit: Thames Valley Police

A judge heard that after storing the body in his home, Williams enlisted the help of a friend, and wrapped the corpse in a carpet before driving it to the banks of the Thames and dumping it.Williams, also known as "Dragon," was sentenced in his absence at Reading Crown Court after he arrived in the court building only to take the prison shuttle bus back to HMP Bullingdon just moments later.

During the earlier trial prosecutor, Miranda Moore KC said: "Not only did Williams violently kill Mr Denny, he cleared up a little in the flat where this happened.

"He wrapped Mr Denny's body in many layers of black bin bags and plastic tape and then kept the body for weeks prior to its disposal."

Following a two-week-long trial, Williams was unanimously convicted of murder, perverting the course of justice and preventing lawful burial after less than two-and-a-half hours of deliberations by the jury.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Today, Nyiah Williams has been held accountable and sentenced for the death of Duane Denny, which occurred in September last year.

“My thoughts once again go out to Duane’s family and friends. This incident has had, and continues to have a devastating impact on them.

“As ever, we are committed to bring such offenders to justice and will tirelessly and robustly pursue those who seek to cause such harm in our society.”