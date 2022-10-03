Play Brightcove video

A primary school in Wokingham has closed today after a lorry collapsed into a sink hole on the road outside.

A collapsed sewer caused a residential street to give way next to Evendons Primary School on Evendons Lane on Sunday.

A team of Thames Water contractors were at the scene on Sunday attempting to make it safe.

The tanker is still trapped and the school has been advised by Thames Water to close because "access to the school has been deemed unsafe for children at this stage".

In a statement the school said it's getting regular updates and will keep parents informed.

It added: "Should the school remain shut on Tuesday however, teachers will provide online live lessons via Google Meet.

"There will be 3 sessions a day at 9.00am, 11.00am and 1.00pm.

"If the school will need to move to online learning, Chrome books will be given out to those families without access to devices."

The school says it's "working closely with Thames Water and Wokingham Borough Council to understand the work required to resolve this and open the school as soon and as safely as possible, hopefully tomorrow".

Richard Morrell who lives next to the sinkhole said: "A little concerned for the house because of foundation subsiding and things like that.

"That's the worry at the moment. Although the house, the bungalow, is a little distance from the road, it can cause concern in that area."

Thames Water was at the start of a four-week maintenance and upgrade programme on Evendons Lane, with works starting on Friday, September 30.