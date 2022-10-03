Three men have been fined a total of almost £5,000 for dumping rubbish into a brook in Oxfordshire.

Black bin bags full of household waste were thrown into the water that runs by the main road near the village of Goosey.

Vale of White Horse District Council’s envirocrime team launched an investigation which led them to a resident in East Hanney, who confirmed they had arranged with a company called 'Hook Em Up' to scrap an old car and bags of rubbish left inside.

Magistrates heard that the council investigated the firm 'Hook Em Up' and identified three defendants involved. Dexter Jones who drove the tow truck with the car containing the waste, the company owner Aaron Peters who arranged to sell the car, and its contents to a third man, Dale Morley, who then disposed of some of the waste in his garden but left the rest in the car when he sold it on.

Magistrates ordered all three men involved to pay a total of £4,657 for charges relating to failure in their duty of care.

A resident paid a company called 'Hook Em Up' to scrap an old car and waste inside. Credit: village of Goosey

Councillor Sally Povolotsky, Vale of White Horse District Council Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency and Environment, said: “These men took responsibility for the safe disposal of the waste when they agreed to take it.

"They then failed in that duty with the consequence that the rubbish ended up fly tipped in a brook, causing an eyesore and most likely endangering wildlife.

“This was great work by the council to pursue a complicated case.

"It is a warning to those who fail to safely dispose of waste which then ends up being fly tipped that they could face prosecution as these men have.”