The operators of one of the country's oldest offshore wind farm say they hope to extend its lifespan by up to a decade.

Swedish state-owned energy firm Vattenfall owns 145 turbines off the Kent coast, some of which are 17 years old.

They were due to start being decommissioned in 2030 but the company says it hopes its enhanced maintenance programme will mean they keep turning for many more years to come.

Since April, maintenance workers have made trips everyday from Ramsgate Harbour to the wind turbines.

They are tasked with inspecting each and every blade.

Winches are used to bring specialist tools onto the turbine base, before the workers head up ladders to reach the turbine.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Catrin Jones, Head of Community Engagement, Vattenfall, said: "They've been inspecting the blades, they go down, they look at it manually, they check for any corrosion.

"The blades are fibreglass, they look for microfibres, and they fix them immediately before they get any worse. Having a really smooth blade is really good for the efficiency of the turbine."

The complex repair work isn't just about keeping these turbines turning but it's also aimed at increasing their lifespan.

Catrin Jones added: "Originally, when they were built, the expectation was they'd be around for about 25 years.

"I think we can extend the lifetime of that, and part of that is using the digital technology we have back at the base to really keep an eye on which turbines need maintenance, so you never let them get to a state where they're getting worse more quickly. Nowadays, we're looking at 35 years plus for the projects."

A lengthened working life for this wind farm is a prospect one local MP welcomes.

Roger Gale MP, Con, North Thanet, said: "If we've got capacity and if the life of wind turbines can be prolonged without any loss of efficiency, then I can see absolutely no reason why they shouldn't be maintained and secured for a longer period of time. It's got to be a win-win."