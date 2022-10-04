Double killer David Fuller, who sexually abused dead bodies in two mortuaries, has been charged with more offences.

Fuller, 68, who used to live in East Sussex, received two whole life sentences in December 2021, after pleading guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.

He was also given concurrent sentences totalling 12 years for sexually abusing the bodies of 78 people at mortuaries in Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital between 2008 and 2020.

Today, (Tuesday 4 October) Kent Police confirmed a further 16 charges have been made for sexual offences committed in a mortuary.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out an investigation which led to evidence which relates to a total of 101 victims in these mortuary settings.

The latest charges are connected to the 23 remaining victims - all were dead adult females abused between 2007 and 2020. Thirteen of these 23 further victims have been formally identified.

Fuller will appear via video link before Medway Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday 6 October.

Police are urging anybody who might still have information about the investigation to visit the Op Sandpiper Major Incident Public Portal or call the contact centre on 0800 0515270.