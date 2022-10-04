A tribute has been released on behalf of the family of Duane Denny following the sentencing of Nyiah Williams for murder.

Duane’s family has released the following statement: “Duane was a friendly, polite and caring son with a good sense of humour, and a smile which would light up a room. He was a loving son, father and brother who had a good heart and in our hearts, he will live forever.

"The love will never fade and he is dearly missed by his family and friends. We all love him, may he rest in peace.“

"I would like to praise the work of the police and thank the various authorities involved for their help in bringing his killer to justice and the help they have given to Duane.”

Nyiah Williams will serve a minimum of 26 years in prison. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Yesterday (3 October) Nyiah Williams, 46, of Hadrian Walk, Reading, was jailed for life after murdering Duane, wrapping his body in bin bags and keeping it in a cupboard at his home for a month.

The 46-year-old went missing in August last year and his body was later found on the banks of the Thames in London.

A judge heard that after storing the body in his home, Williams enlisted the help of a friend, and wrapped the corpse in a carpet before driving it to the banks of the Thames and dumping it.

Williams, also known as "Dragon," was sentenced in his absence at Reading Crown Court after he arrived in the court building only to take the prison shuttle bus back to HMP Bullingdon just moments later.