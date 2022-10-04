Play Brightcove video

Dashcam footage from Dorset Police shows Collins speeding away

Dashcam footage from police shows the moment a dangerous driver sped away from officers before later hitting cars and a cyclist.

Ian Paul Collins, aged 42 and of no fixed abode, was chased by police and filmed weaving in and out of lanes, narrowly missing other cars before eventually hitting multiple vehicles.

Dorset Police said at about 2.15pm on 26 February 2022 officers on patrol in the Poole area were at the junction of Parkstone Heights and Ringwood Road when they saw Collins driving a red Peugeot 206 at a speed believed to be faster than the 30mph limit.

The officers pulled out of the junction and indicated for the Peugeot to stop, however it didn't and continued toward the Newtown area travelling at speeds believed to be faster than 60mph.

The vehicle was seen to overtake a number of other cars, hitting a keep left bollard and collided with a cyclist but didn't stop at the scene.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries, but his bike was severely damaged.

The car travelled at almost 70mph toward the Alderney Roundabout.

As he approached the Mountbatten Roundabout, Collins hit a Vauxhall Astra, causing damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Vauxhall stopped at the scene, but Collins failed to do so.

He was involved in a further crash with another Vauxhall Astra, scraping the side of the other vehicle.

The defendant failed to stop and he subsequently collided with two further vehicles as he encountered two lanes of queuing traffic.

Collins left his vehicle at the West Howe Roundabout, but officers chased him and he was detained nearby.

It was discovered that Collins was wanted on a prison recall and was not insured to drive the Peugeot.

Ian Paul Collins Credit: Dorset Police

Police Constable Gavin Newbury, of the traffic unit, said: “Ian Collins failed to stop for officers, drove at speeds well in excess of the limits for the roads he was using, carried out a number of dangerous manoeuvres and was involved in several collisions.

“His reckless driving on Saturday 26 February 2022 posed a serious risk to other road users and it is fortunate that nobody was seriously injured as a result of his actions.

“I hope this case demonstrates that we will take action against those who endanger the safety of fellow road users and ensure they are held accountable for their behaviour.”

He was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on 26 September 2022 to 14 months in prison after admitting offences of dangerous driving and driving without valid insurance.

He was also banned from driving for three years with the disqualification period due to start when he is released from prison.