The parents of a teenager who died in a crash in Portsmouth say he was their only and best child in the whole universe.

Mikhail Degtiarev, 18, of Station Street in the city, died following a crash on Eastern Road in August.

In a statement, Mikhail’s family said: “Our beloved son Mishenka.

"You have not harmed a single living being on this earth. From the first minutes of your life, you have given us all your beautiful smile and love.

"You are the most faithful and honest, kind and selfless person. You always only built and created.

"You are a young violinist, a wonderful figure skater and a skilled archer.

"Mikhail connected his life with psychology, because he wanted to help people, and he managed to help many guys.

"Moving forward has always been your goal: moving in spirit and moving in body.

"You are a great driver and at the age of 18 you managed to master driving a motorcycle and a car.

"You spent so little time with us but you managed to achieve so much.

"Your dad and mum."

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44220336263.