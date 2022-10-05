Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware were both reported missing last year Credit:

A Sussex man accused of the murder of two women has appeared in court.

Mark Brown's denies killing Alexandra Morgan, a mother-of-two from Sissinghurst in Kent and Leah Ware from Hastings.

Alexandra Morgan, who was 34, went missing in November 2021 before Leah Ware vanished weeks later.

Both disappearances sparked a major public appeal and searches around Sissinghurst, Cranbrook and in the countryside near Hastings.

Brown, who is from Hastings, denies both charges and at a preliminary hearing on 5th October the 40-year old was told he will face a trial lasting up to five weeks starting on 17th October.

While the remains of Alexandra were discovered Leah's body is yet to be found.

At the time of the search, Kent Police and Sussex Police said,

"Our thoughts are with the families of both Alexandra and Leah at this difficult time. Whilst we have located the remains of Alexandra we have yet to find Leah and our investigations remain ongoing.

"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding either Leah or Alexandra to contact us urgently."