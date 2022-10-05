A drug dealer who tried to swallow cocaine and heroin whilst being arrested in Kent has been jailed.

Kent Police said on Thursday 26 May 2022 at around 1pm, officers witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal taking place in The Leas, Folkestone.

David Fisher, 44, of no fixed address, was caught red handed by officers but tried to swallow drugs during his arrest.

The force say he was aggressive and uncooperative when he was detained and made threats towards the officers.

Fisher was searched and officers found two mobile phones and a knife. There were text messages on one of his phones from people ordering drugs.

The wraps that Fisher tried to swallow were tested and confirmed as cocaine and heroin and he was charged with possession with intent to supply and possession of a knife and later pleaded guilty to the offences.

Fisher has been jailed for four years and six months after being sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 28 September 2022.

DCI Matthew Talboys, from the County Lines and Gangs Team said: "The misuse of drugs can have such a detrimental impact on people’s lives and I hope this sends a very clear message to criminals that we will find you and ensure you are arrested.

"We have officers out and about all over the county making it very hard for criminals to sell drugs here and we won't let up on our determination to keep people safe and keep drugs off the streets."

Fisher's jail term is among the 24-and-a-half years' worth of prison sentences secured by the County Lines and Gangs Team during September.

The team targets people bringing drugs into the county from other parts of the UK.

It made 25 arrests, carried out 19 warrants and secured 45 charges last month.

During September, the team also seized more than £5,000 of suspected criminal cash, nine weapons and made 15 drugs seizures.