A man who threatened staff and customers with a knife at a bookmakers in Eastleigh and stole cash has been jailed.

David Pratt, 38, of Southampton Road in Eastleigh was convicted of robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The court heard how David Pratt entered Coral bookmakers on Leigh Road just before 5.10pm on Friday 25 March before threatening a staff member, and other customers inside, with a knife.

Pratt demanded cash from the cashier and a quantity of cash was handed over before he fled the scene.

Southampton Crown Court also heard how David Pratt had been identified from CCTV in the Swan Centre and was seen by staff to take his face covering off after the incident.

David Pratt was jailed for a total of three years and nine months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.