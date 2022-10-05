Play Brightcove video

Tap to watch a video report from ITV News Meridian reporter Natalie Verney

Thirteen schools have been forced to close for a second day and thousands of homes remain without water after a pipe burst on a dual carriageway in Oxford.

It happened yesterday on the ring road near Heyford Hill roundabout causing severe flooding in the area.

The Eastern bypass has remained shut, causing delays for drivers, as repairs are carried out by Thames Water.

Businesses have been badly affected too and the ongoing situation is causing distress to local people who've been unable to have running water in their homes.

Bottled water is being handed out at three locations Credit: ITV Meridian

At one of the Thames Water sites handing out bottled water, a residents told ITV News,

"We haven't had any water since last night. So no showers, brushing teeth of bottled water, which luckily we had a couple boxes at home, but now we're getting some more."

While another said, "We're looking after neighbours, cats and chickens, and they need water and obviously they've not got any. But coming down here today has been a life saver."

Meanwhile one man said, "They could do with more information in terms of what stages there are at. That's what needs to be done. But you know, the the bills will keep going up, so."

Play Brightcove video

Footage of the ruptured main on Tuesday. Credit: Karla Malin

Bottled water locations

Tesco, Ambassador Avenue, Oxford OX4 6XJ

Asda, London Road, Wheatley, Oxford OX33 1YZ

Horspath Cricket Club, Oxford Road, Horspath, Oxford OX33 1RT

Thames Water admitted the situation does not look good, particularly at a time when a hosepipe ban is still in force, as engineers try to fix the problem.

Thames Water's Head of Water Networks, Kieran Ingram said,

"When we're trying to preserve water because we're into a drought period and we're trying to restock those aquifers, after months of dry weather, I can understand the frustration of our customers, which is why we're trying to do everything possible to make sure that we fix it quickly and we shut it in and then we can restore service to our customers at the same time."

A further statement on the company's website said,

"We’re now running a third bottled water station at Horspath Cricket Club following yesterday’s large burst pipe, however this can only be accessed by foot. Any customers in cars are advised to go to the existing stations at Tesco’s or Asda.

"We’re really sorry if this has caused you low pressure or no water and are working to boost local supplies.

"We still anticipate completing the complex repair by the end of the day, allowing reservoirs to fill overnight. This should mean supplies return by early tomorrow (Thursday).

"Our engineers have exposed most of the damaged section of pipe and work is progressing to plan."