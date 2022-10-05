A path off of Rivers Street in Portsmouth Credit: ITV Meridian

Police are stepping up in patrols in an area of Portsmouth after a woman was raped.

The 19-year old was walking along Winston Churchill Avenue when she was approached by a complete stranger.

He then went on to attack her, sometime between 11pm on Sunday 2nd October and 1:30am the following morning in an alleyway close to River Street.

Detectives say the woman is being supported by specialist offices while CCTV of the area is being reviewed.

Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth Credit: ITV News Meridian

Description of suspect released

Hampshire Police has released a description of the suspect who is described as,

White.

Aged in his late twenties.

Stocky build.

6ft 1ins tall.

He has short brown hair and had stubble.

An appeal for information has been launched from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Dal Andrews said, "We appreciate that this took place late on Sunday evening or early on Monday morning, but we believe that there would have been people in the area that can help our enquiries.

"We take reports of this nature very seriously. As part of the thorough investigation being undertaken by our specialist rape and serious sexual offences team, Operation Amberstone, we will be looking to review all relevant CCTV footage as there are many cameras on the route that the woman had walked.

"In addition our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these officers if they need advice or have information that could assist us".

"Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch as it could help our investigation."