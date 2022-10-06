Police have launched a CCTV appeal after five guinea pigs were stolen from their cages at an animal charity in Kent.

Thieves targeted the centre in Butchers Lane near New Ash Green at around 10:20pm on Tuesday night. (4 October)

The animals were taken from their cages. Four of them were found abandoned in a park near Woodland Avenue in Hartley the following day.

Inspector Matt Atkinson, of the Sevenoaks Community Safety Unit, said: "This charity is run by volunteers who care for animals that can no longer be kept by the owners or have been subjected to mistreatment or cruelty.

Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation. Credit: Kent Police

"It is wrong for some of these animals to suffer further at the hands of thieves and we have now released an image of two men who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"I would also ask for residents and dog walkers to keep an eye out for the one guinea pig that remains missing."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 04-1422.