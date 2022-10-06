Dog dies after being run over during robbery in Kent

A dog has been killed after being run over during a robbery in West Kingsdown in Kent.

A man was walking his twin cockapoos at around 10.45pm on Monday 3 October 2022 when a car drove past him, along London Road.

The vehicle then returned on the wrong side of the road before stopping next to him.

It is alleged the man who was driving demanded the victim to handover his phone, while two other men got out of the car holding weapons.

The victim ran from the men but lost hold of one of his dogs’ leads.

The cockapoo, called Milo, ran to a nearby pavement where he stood barking and was then hit by the grey Ford EcoSport.

The car then drove off towards the M25.

The 11-month-old cockapoo, died at the scene.

Anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV are being asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/191975/22.