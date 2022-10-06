Emergency crews scambled after light aircraft crashes in Sussex

Two people are reported to have been taken to hospital following a light plane crash in Sussex.

The aircraft came down at Jackrells Farm Airfield, south of Horsham, at 2:35pm on Thursday (6 October).

The extent of the pilot and passengers injuries is not yet clear.

Emergency services were called to reports of a plane hitting trees and crash landing in an area near Reeds Lane at 2:35pm on Thursday (6 October).

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue are at the scene.

Fire engines from Horsham and Crawley, an off-road vehicle and heavy rescue equipment are being used.

The fire service is asking members of the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.

More to follow...