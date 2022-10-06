Water supplies are due to be restored to hundreds of homes and businesses in Oxford after a water main burst.

The pipe near Heyford Hill roundabout burst early on Tuesday, causing severe flooding and traffic disruption.

The loss of water also led to the closure of thirteen schools.

Crews from Thames Water managed to repair the section of pipe on Oxford Ring Road at around 1am on Thursday morning (6 October).

The company said "technical difficulties" mean it is taking longer to refill the reservoirs, so local people might still have no water or low pressure.

It is hoped the supply should be back to normal by Thursday evening.

Thames Water is continuing to give out bottled water at several locations in the city.

Bottled water locations

Cattle Market car park, North Street, Thame OX9 3FP

Tesco, in Ambassador Avenue, Oxford OX4 6XJ

Asda, in London Road, Wheatley, Oxford OX33 1YZ

All of the bottled water stations are open to vehicles as well as visitors on foot. Thames Water staff said they will help to load water into cars.

People are being advised to only take as much water as necessary and to check on vulnerable neighbours.

Thames Water has apologised to driver affected by traffic disruption, which it has warned will continue until at least the weekend and possibly into early next week.

The burst water main has happened just weeks after the company told customers that the hosepipe ban will remain in place across the Thames Valley, London and parts of the South East will remain in place until water levels recover.