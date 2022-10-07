A dog who broke her pelvis and dislocated her hip after she fell from a balcony twice, is looking for a new home with owners who can continue her rehabilitation.

One-year-old Staffie-cross Missy was rescued by the RSPCA in June and taken in by Mount Noddy Animal Centre, in Sussex.

At the time she was seriously injured and required complex care to nurse her back to health.

She is now undergoing physiotherapy and anyone who does wish to take her in will need to continue her treatment.

Susan Botherway, manager at Mount Noddy, said: “Poor Missy has been through the wars. She was seriously injured after falling from a balcony twice, leaving her with a broken pelvis and dislocated hip.

“Once she came to us she had surgery to remove the head and neck of her femur so her leg could move more freely in the pelvis. The procedure - called a femoral head ostectomy - is carried out to restore pain-free use of a damaged hip.

Missy’s hydrotherapy is still ongoing so she’s looking for a home in the area so she can continue to visit the centre for her sessions. Credit: RSPCA

“She then started hydrotherapy to help rebuild her muscle as well as physiotherapy and she’s been doing brilliantly since.”

Susan added: “Missy is so friendly. She’s had a difficult start in life so she can initially be quite nervous around new people but, once you get to know her, she’s absolutely lovely.

“We’d like her adopters to spend some time coming to the centre to meet her and get to know her. She’d love a home where owners will initially be around for much of the day while Missy builds up her confidence before learning to be left home alone.

“She’s a clever youngster and we know she’d thrive with training so we’d love her new family to take her to classes. She’s already started scent work with us and she absolutely loves it!

“Missy loves other dogs but doesn’t always know how to interact politely so we feel she’d be best as the only dog in her new home.”

The team is keen to find her a home with owners who aren’t put off by the financial commitment of Missy’s medical needs and can take care of her for the rest of her life.

The RSPCA has launched its annual Adoptober campaign encouraging prospective pet owners to consider giving a rescued animal a new home.

It comes as new figures raise concerns more animals are being relinquished to charities at a time when rehoming has slowed.