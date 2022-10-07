Armed police have surrounded a house in Ramsgate in Kent following reports of a man with a knife.

Officers with guns are currently at the scene outside a property in Clements Road.

Police say they received a report that a man was behaving erratically inside a property, but that no-one else is believed to be inside.

Officers in protective clothing can be seen guarding the area.

In a statement a spokesperson for Kent Police said: "O fficers are currently at a property in Clements Road, Ramsgate following a report that a man in possession of a bladed weapon was behaving erratically inside.

"No one else is believed to be in the property.

"No injuries have been reported."

More follows.