An Isle of Wight Councillor was hissed at after he refused to stand for a minute's silence in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Former chair of the council, Cllr Geoff Brodie, was rebuked from the public gallery during Wednesday's full council meeting while telling fellow councillors why he would not stand.

Cllr Geoff Brodie expressed his condolences to the Windsor family for the loss of their mother but did not believe in the inheritance principle of the head of state and thought there was a mass of secrecy around it.

He said he was not a monarchist nor royalist but recognised there was no doubt the Queen served the country and wider afield very well for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured on her first official royal visit to the Isle of Wight in 1965. Credit: British Pathe

The Queen visited the Isle of Wight on several occasions, including 1965, 1968, 1987, 2004 and 2012. She had strong links with the island, and was the Patron of The Royal Yacht Squadron throughout her reign.

Cllr Brodie also said were he in other parts of the country, he would be able to say more about how he really felt about the royalty but recognised there was overwhelming support for the royal family on the Island.

He also said polls show 25 to 35% of the population, and increasingly younger people, did not support the monarchy.

Cllr Ian Dore responded to Cllr Brodie, saying he respected his views but had to disagree with the statement about young people.

Cllr Dore said he went to Green Park and saw a 'sea of emotion' with all the tributes left to Her Majesty, including lots of images created by primary and secondary school children from all around the world.

He said: "All I saw was love and affection for someone who did not ask to serve but she stepped up to the plate and did it well.

"If the youngsters can take something away from that I will bloody well stand for that."

The council was marking the proclamation of King Charles III after the Queen's death last month.

Cllr Daryll Pitcher said the Queen was a role model for many across generations and her influence reached far across the globe.

"She set a standard with her utmost duty to the nation that everyone involved in public life should aspire to."

Cllr Vanessa Churchman proposed the minute's silence and said she was in councillors' hearts and minds.