Watch: George Light shares his story of cancer to help others in the same situation

A father-of-two from Hampshire is urging youngsters to have the HPV vaccine after he was diagnosed with head and neck cancer, caused by the Human papillomavirus.

George Light from Fareham was a healthy fit 48-year-old when the diagnosis of cancer came as devastating news.

George has been sharing his treatment journey on social media to help others in a similar situation.

He said: "I heard the word (cancer) and then didn't hear anything else after that.

"I could see everyone's lips moving and the room, but there was nothing else happening, it was just cancer."

George has been recording his treatment journey so he can help others.

George hopes that by sharing his journey and being as honest as possible about the realties of life with cancer, he can help other people who are going through treatment.

"I managed to speak to someone who has been through this already", George added.

"They prepared me for it - they didn't hold back. I thought I was prepared but it's five times worse than what I thought it would be like.

"It was awful."

George's head and neck cancer is due to the HPV virus. A virus that people can carry without knowing. However, only a small percentage of those who carry the virus go on to develop cancer.

George hopes that sharing his story will raise awareness of HPV and encourage more young people to have the HPV vaccine.

In England all children aged between 12 and 13 are offered the HPV vaccine in school as part of a national strategy to tackle HPV.

Mostafa El-Haddad, a Consultant Clinical Oncologist said: “If you give the vaccination at the age of 12 and 13 for boys and girls then you may prevent this cancer from happening.”

Anyone who did not receive the vaccine in school can get it for free on the NHS up until their 25th Birthday.