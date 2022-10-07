Infection prevention measures, including mask wearing and visitor restrictions have been put back in place at Southampton Hospitals, following a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In a statement University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust they said: "We have taken the decision to reintroduce COVID-19 infection prevention measures in our hospitals following a sharp rise in cases which is placing unprecedented levels of demand on our services.

"We need support from the community as we take these steps in order to help protect our staff and the patients in their care".

The trust which runs Southampton General Hospital, and the Royal South Hants are asking anyone who needs to come to their hospitals to wash their hands and use sanitiser stations available across the site, walk apart wherever possible and wear a mask unless you are exempt.

Visiting arrangements have also been changed as a result of the the current levels of infection.

All inpatients can have a visit (one visitor at the bedside) for one hour, once per day (between the hours of 2pm and 8pm).

Child health, maternity, neonates and carers will have separate arrangements for visiting.

More information can be found on their website.