Watch ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson speaking to Sophie.

A former primary school teacher from Sussex has switched her career to art and wildlife.

Sophie Green has since gone on to highlight the some of the planet's most endangered animals, with sales of her work funding vital conservation research.

And the paintings themselves are so impressive, they were exhibited, to the world's leaders at last year's Cop 26.

The 30-year-old only achieved a grade C GCSE in art. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Selectively mute until the age of 7, she spent her time outdoors immersed in nature. She now brings that passion indoors for others, as one of the world's top wildlife artists. Her photo-realist style, this lion flecked with gold, highlighting conservation.

Each of her paintings take months to complete with the artist focusing very much on the animals' personality and vulnerability.

According to the UN there are currently more than 40,000 species in the world under threat. Her latest collection will be on show in London next month with 30% of proceeds going to conservation projects.