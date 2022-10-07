Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee met Hannah Samways onboard her bus.

A teenager from Poole has become one of the youngest bus drivers in the country, after she passed her test aged just 19.

Hannah Samways, from Canford Heath, only celebrated her birthday last month, and has since completed her Passenger Carrying Vehicle licence (PCV) test.

She passed the test first time, and now works for Morebus in Dorset.

Hannah said: "It is a challenge, it's not something that comes easy but over time it's becoming a lot easier and becomes second nature which is quite nice.

"I quite like how you are in a different environment every day, you're not stuck in one place. You've got the socialising with passengers which is nice."

Her instructor Ivan says she was one of the best students he'd seen in twenty two years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hannah tried a few jobs after leaving school, none suited, until a friend suggested she could drive a bus.

She sailed though her training, with her instructor Ivan saying she was one of the best students he'd seen in twenty two years.

He said: "From day one she was very precise about the vehicle. A very easy trainee to teach, she's a nice girl. I'd like to see more young ladies and lasses driving to be honest."

Since its main rival Yellow Buses went bust a couple of months ago, Morebus has been on a recruitment drive to cover the extra routes it's taken on in Bournemouth and Poole.

Hannah has just passed her test to drive a bus, making her one of the youngest bus drivers in the country. Credit: ITV News Meridian

And attracting female drivers to the job is key to maintaining and expanding the service.

"Hannah is just a prime example of what we want to achieve. Anyone can come and do this job if you have the right attitude and positive outlook. That's what we are after."

Hannah did have some reservations about being a young woman in what she thought was a man's world - but times have changed.

"I was one of those guys who took that stereotype at first and I was expecting that coming into the job, but it is nice to see how many women I work with now, and I've proved to my self that there is no stereotype and there is opportunities for everyone."