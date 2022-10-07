Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain speaking to Tobias about his exhibition.

Much has been written about the Windrush generation - people from Caribbean countries who came to the UK between 1948 and 1971. But we hear less about their children.

An exhibition based on the extraordinary autobiography of a second generation Windrush child has opened in Southampton as part of Black History Month.

Despite being born British, many have experienced racism and have fought for equality.

Born in 1967, Tobias Taitt grew up in care homes from the age of three after his mother - who'd come to Britain from Barbados - killed a relative.

At 15 he became what he calls a career criminal and spent several years in prison.

Tobias believes the cure for racism is hearing the stories of those people who fought against racism. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He developed a passion for anti-racism politics and literature. A sporting injury turned him into a writer.

Tobias said: "I damaged both knees preparing for a boxing match so the boxing match was cancelled and I decided ok, while my legs are up recovering, I'll have a go at bashing out my memoirs.

"Most of the major race relations acts came as a result of the Windrush generation and white anti racist activists working together.

"Black history is not some separate thing it is something that is linked with white history as well, we fought alongside each other, we fought hard to change the history of this country.

Despite being born British, many people from Caribbean countries have experienced racism and have fought for equality. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"So the cures for racism are what? Hearing the stories of those people who fought against racism."

"I'm a 6 foot 2 black man and the perception of a 6 foot 2 black man by certain sections especially the police are negative, you're big and black. The initial meetings would always be quite aggressive.

"I had some negative experiences with the police, I had some negative experiences perhaps in prison, I had some negative experiences in care but this is only a small portion of my experiences of life. I had some really positive experiences generally with white people."

'Black' can be seen free of charge at the John Hansard Gallery in Southampton until November the 5th.