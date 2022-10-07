An Aldershot man has been jailed for two years for performing a sex act in front of passengers waiting at a railway station.

Oliver Shoesmith, 40, and of High Street, got off a train at Portchester station on 17 August, and a member of rail staff noticed him approaching various women waiting on the platform.

He helped a woman carry a pushchair up the station steps, before the staff member spotted Shoesmith on CCTV performing a sex act on himself while the woman with the pushchair stood with her young child on the opposite platform.

The incident was reported to British Transport Police, and Shoesmith was arrested at the station. He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 29 September, Shoesmith was sentenced to two years. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years.

BTP Detective Constable Phil James, said: “Shoesmith’s actions prove that he is a threat to women and girls, and I’m pleased to see him swiftly put behind bars after this repulsive incident.

“I hope his sentence serves as a clear reminder that there is absolutely no place for this behaviour on the railway and we are committed to stamping it out and bringing offenders to justice.

“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the network, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency always dial 999.

“Nothing is too small or trivial to report and we will always take you seriously.”