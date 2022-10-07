Two men who used roads ‘like a racetrack’, resulting in a crash which left a cyclist with life changing injuries, have been jailed.

Thomas Lycett, 21, of Woodlands Road in Totton and Jacob Reginald Titt, 23, of Poplar Crescent in Ringwood were driving at speeds of up to 100mph in a 40mph limit moments before the devastating collision.

Thomas Watt was on a family bike ride with his wife and two young daughters at 2pm on Sunday 11 October 2020.

The 45-year-old from Totton led his family across the A36 Salisbury Road, near the junction with Hill Street, after checking the road was clear.

At Southampton Crown Court, both Titt and Lycett were sentenced after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Credit: ITV News Meridian

But the pair of drivers suddenly came speeding around a bend and Titt crashed in to Mr Watt. He was driving so fast that the cyclist landed 43 metres away from the scene of the collision.

Mr Watt was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life changing injuries. He suffered two fractured vertebrae in his neck, as well as fractures to his right ankle, right ribs and right shoulder blade.

Today (October 7) at Southampton Crown Court, both Titt and Lycett were sentenced after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Titt was jailed for 18 months and disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.

Lycett was jailed for 14 months and disqualified from driving for three years and seven months.

Detective Constable Mark Furse, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Titt and Lycett were driving so fast they are lucky to have not killed someone.

"It was a matter of pure luck that neither of the children were struck by either car as well.

Mr Watt was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life changing injuries. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Mr Watt will now have to live with the injuries they caused by their reckless and selfish actions.

"Speed limits are there for a reason and to exceed them by this much - more than double in some parts of the roads they were driving on - caused a huge risk to themselves and other innocent road users.

"This case highlights the dangers posed to young, inexperienced drivers who decide to use the roads like a racetrack and drive way beyond their capabilities. The rules of the road are there for a reason and apply to all drivers.

“Please think of other more vulnerable road users before making the decision to drive in such a dangerous and selfish manner."