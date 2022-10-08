90-year-old Canterbury footballer proves age is just a number in the beautiful game
Bob Temple is an inspiration at the Canterbury Eagles. The 90-year-old is defying expectations by continuing to play football every week.
"Virtually every day of my life I've done something in football from refereeing, playing, training. So I just love football."
Bob now plays a less active form of the sport - walking football - with a mixed team of all ages and abilities.
Jo Treharne, who helps organise the Canterbury Eagles squad tells us: "It's pretty safe for people of a certain age. It's safe for people who are coming back from injury.
"We've got a mixed team here. It would be difficult for women to play running football with men. It is difficult because physically it's difficult. So the walking football is quite a nice leveller really."
Bob once played football professionally, with a brief spell at Bristol Rovers - before serving in the Korean War.
He later played for Alton Town and a range of other teams, and decades later, he still loves the beautiful game.