Kent firefighters called to "suspicious" pub blaze in Dartford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lowfield Street in the centre of Dartford early this morning (Saturday 8 October), to reports of a fire within a derelict former pub building.

The unoccupied premises was previously home to the Two Brewers pub.

Five fire engines and a height vehicle attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames using hose reel jets, before checking for any remaining hot spots.

The road was closed as firefighters dealt with the blaze, but has since reopened.

Smoke can be seen emanating from the former pub building Credit: @adfromkent

There were no reported injuries, but the cause is being treated as suspicious. KFRS said it believes the fire was started deliberately.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, and a full investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.