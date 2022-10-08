Lulworth Coastguard Rescue Team helped rescue a severely injured base jumper at the bottom of Swyre Head in Dorset this morning (Saturday)

The team were dispatched at 08:45am, and arrived at Durdle Door in time to assist a South West Ambulance Service paramedic in locating the casualty and carrying rescue and medical equipment to the scene, which was a ten minute walk along the beach.

An air ambulance also attended the incident, and were helped to land on the beach with flares.

The casualty had suffered severe leg injuries was treated at the scened and stretchered to the helicopter, before being airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.