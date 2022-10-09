Basingstoke station Credit: Google Images

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found stabbed at Basingstoke train station.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was discovered around 11:52pm on Saturday night with a serious would to his abdomen.

Police were called to the ambulance service and say his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers believe the attack did not happen at the station itself and are keen to find the initial crime scene.

An appeal for information said,

"We are asking anyone who was at the train station and surrounding areas at the time that may have seen the incident, or part of it, to get in touch with us.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220410300. You can also submit information to us online

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org"