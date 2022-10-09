Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the aftermath of the fire

A popular pizza restaurant in Kent has been gutted by fire.

The blaze at GB Pizza CO on Marine Drive, Margate happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kent Fire and Rescue services sent three engines to the scene with crews working to bring the fire under control.

Pictures uploaded to social media show the inside of the building well-alight with flames and smoke billowing from the restaurant.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at the Margate pizza restaurant Credit: Sam Castle

Posts on social media suggest the pizza restaurant had only recently been refurbished with the company recently celebrating its 10th birthday.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews were called to a fire in a restaurant in Marine Drive, Margate.

"Three fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire with hose reel jets. Kent Police also attended.

“There were no reported injuries and the cause is being investigated.”