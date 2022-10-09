Emergency services at the scene Credit:

Seven men have been arrested following an altercation in Sussex which saw man stabbed and two others assaulted.

The incident happened happened at around 7:30pm on Saturday October 8th on the A24 in Findon.

The injured men were taken to hospital for treatment meanwhile the suspects had left the scene.

An operation involving Sussex Police got underway with officers from Thames Valley Police and Warwickshire Police also involved.

Forensic officers at the scene of the attack

The seven men who were eventually detained are being questioned and remain in police custody.

Photos from the scene show a large emergency response involving police and paramedics.

Forensic officers are also seen gathering evidence with part of the road cordoned off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting Operation Sedgemore.