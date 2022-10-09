The aftermath of the collision on Saturday afternoon Credit: @Turners_Fire

Firefighters have issued a warning to drivers about the sun following a two car collision in Sussex.

The crash happened on Turners Hill Road near Crawley on Saturday afternoon leaving both vehicles badly damaged.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance were at the scene but there were no reports of serious injuries.

Firefighters used the incident to remind people behind the wheel to take care because of sun is low at this time of year.

Picture of the two car crash Credit: @Turners_Fire

In a tweet, Turners Hill Fire Station said,

"This afternoon crews attended an RTC on Turners Hill Road. We assisted South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police to make the scene safe and triage casualties.

"Thankfully no one was badly hurt. Please make sure to drive carefully, the low sun can be dangerous this time of the year."

It was a busy day for firefighters who later attended a road traffic collision on Church Road, close to the station.

There were no serious injuries reported in the incident but the accident did leave a car tipped on its side.