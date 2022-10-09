Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A2 Credit: @CarolineSmileey

Two people have died in a fatal collision on a major road in Kent.

The man and a woman, who were both in their 20s, were passengers in a BMW M3 when it overturned after leaving the A2.

The collision happened at around 10:30am on Saturday 8th October towards the slip road for Dartford Heath, near Dartford.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in London for urgent medical treatment.

South East Coast Ambulance, Kent Fire and Rescue and the air ambulance were all at the scene.

The road was closed for over nine hours as recovery work took place.

Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances of the crash.

The force is appealing for information and dash cam footage as part of its investigation.

There is a particular focus on drivers who saw the vehicle travelling along the coastbound A2 from Bexley towards Dartford Heath.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/MS/111/22.