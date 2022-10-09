The attack happened on London Road in Reading Credit: Google

Police in Reading are urging potential witnesses to a sexual assault to come forward.A woman, in her late teens, was walking along London Road in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 8th October.At around 1am, she was grabbed from behind by a man who then touched her chest over her clothing.The victim managed to shout and alert members of the public who were nearby.

As part of their investigation, Thames Valley Police has issued a description of the suspect.He is described as a mixed race man, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, aged in his thirties to early forties, with light brown eyes, black curly hair and a short, dark beard that was pointed at the bottom. He was wearing dark clothing including a slim puffa-style jacket.Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Belsher, based at Reading police station, said,“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forwards.“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220451662.“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”