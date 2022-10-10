Firefighters have been working through the night to tackle a blaze at a pub in Kent.

The fire broke out at The Dirty Habit pub in Upper Street, Hollingbourne near Maidstone.

Residents from nearby properties were evacuated from the area.

As of this morning, six fire engines, a height vehicle, bulk water carrier, technical rescue team, command support unit, and Kent Fire and Rescue Service's volunteer response team remain at the scene.

The fire service says there are no reported injuries.

Drivers are being told to avoid avoid Upper Street, Pilgrims Way and Hollingbourne Hill as the roads are expected to be closed for several hours while the fire service is there.