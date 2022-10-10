Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan speaks to Jacqui Murphy about her experience of living on the streets.

Tonight is expected to be the coldest evening of the autumn so far and for those living on the streets it makes life even tougher.

October 10 is World Homeless Day. And one woman who spent 18 months sleeping rough has told ITV News Meridian how she lost her home after losing her job.

Jacqui Murphy was forced to sleep rough in Dover because universal credit payments weren't enough to keep a roof over her head.

The charity, Porchlight, stepped in to help - although it warns that its services are under extreme pressure with the cost of living crisis.

“At night I walked up and down, with blisters on my feet," Jacqui said.

"I didn’t sleep, I was too scared. I thought the minute I stood still would be the minute I wouldn’t wake up.”

Jacqui says she is now becoming a strong, independent woman

Despite all her efforts, Jacqui felt powerless to escape the streets.“I didn’t drink or take drugs, and I even got a part-time cleaning job in the day. But it wasn’t enough to help me off the streets. I would ask the council for help but get told nothing could be done and came away in tears.”Jacqui said one of the challenges she faced was trusting people again.

“I was saved. I don’t know what would have happened to me if Porchlight hadn’t helped.

“Porchlight has changed my life. I feel like I belong in the community again, my confidence is back and I can walk around with my head held high.”

But organisations including Porchlight are warning that financial pressures mean charities are struggling to help all those in need.

Chris Thomas from Porchlight said: "Helping people recover is about more than just putting a roof over their heads.

"It's about giving them the emotional support to feel confident and regain their independence."

If you are in need of advice and support you can contact the following organisations:

Porchlight

Shelter

Two Saints

St Mungos

New Beginnings