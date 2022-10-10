An elderly couple from Surrey have been given an anti-social behaviour warning following a series of disagreements with neighbours.

Andy Williams, 81, and wife Maureen, 73, moved into their current home at their senior living facility in Cranleigh eight years ago.

The retired publicans say they are 'furious' over the letter they received from Waverley Borough Council, and claim it's based on a pack of lies.

They say they have experienced trouble since around 2018, when a dispute arose over who was using the tea, coffee and biscuits intended for the building's social club.Since then, the couple claim things have deteriorated.

Two years ago Maureen was involved in an argument with another resident after an issue about who was responsible for maintaining the communal gardens. Soon afterwards, the couple reportedly received a phone call from a council official accusing Maureen of being rude to a neighbour."That's what started it," said Andy. "What a petty thing - it was two old women having a little tiff and you'd think World War Three had broken out.

"The ramifications of that were just unbelievable."

Andy Williams and wife Maureen, say they're furious at receiving the letter. Credit: BPM Media

Andy says on one occasion they were even reported to the site manager for a noise disturbance that was coming from a neighbouring flat. In May, they received a letter from the Waverley Borough Council, issuing them with a warning for antisocial behaviour.

Andy added: "It's a load of nonsense. The only person I was rude to was the area manager who phoned up my wife and accused her, but I certainly didn't swear. It's a pack of lies from start to finish and it's starting to affect Maureen mentally.

"For me, it would take more than something like this to affect me. I'm fortunate that I can cope with all of this and it doesn't bother me. But it's not true and it's not right."The couple say that one possible solution presented to them is that they could be transferred to a bungalow away from the site where they currently live. They have said that they are considering whether this would be a good option for them.

A spokesperson for Waverley Borough Council said: "Waverley Borough Council does not comment on specific cases concerning our tenants.

"Where we have received complaints about a tenant, it is our practice to initially write to them to remind them of their obligations to comply with their Tenancy Agreement."In rare instances, where all our attempts to resolve the issues fail, we may offer one party the option of transferring to a new property. As with all those on the Housing Register, they will be offered a property that meets but does not exceed their assessed level of need."