Two men bailed after 20-year-old man raped in alleyway in Andover

Two men have been bailed with conditions as investigations continue into the rape of a man in Andover.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 11pm and 11.59pm on Tuesday 4 October, in an alleyway next to Domino’s Pizza on Bridge Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was raped by two men not known to him.

He is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Following enquiries, police arrested three people on suspicion of rape as part of the investigation.

A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man have been bailed with conditions until 4 November.

A third man, aged 22, has been released with no further action.

Hampshire Police said the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.