Dartford Crossing's west tunnel closed for maintenance work

The west tunnel at the Dartford Crossing will be closed for six nights this week while maintenance work is carried out.

It will be closed between Monday 10 October and Sunday 16 October.

Work will be carried out between 10pm and 5am from Monday 10 October for six consecutive nights with the exception of Friday 14 October when work will take place between 11pm and 5:30am.

Drivers will be able to use a diversion which will be in place via the east tunnel.

The east tunnel will be closed overnight from 10pm on Sunday 16 October until 5am on Monday 17 October.

A diversion for vehicles that are 4.8m in height or below will be in place via the west tunnel.

A diversion will be in place for vehicles that exceed 4.8m in height via the M25 clockwise.