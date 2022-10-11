A horse has been injured in Whitchurch after being chased by a dog in its paddock.

Hampshire Police say the dog entered the paddock near to Micheldever Road and is thought to have chased the horse, causing it to injure itself on a gate latch.

It happened between the evening of Thursday 8 September and the morning of Friday 9 September.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and is urging people to keep their dogs on leads.

Police Constable William Butcher said: "This incident has caused significant emotional distress to the owner of the horse, as well as the financial impact of paying expensive vet bills.

"This paddock is near to a footpath used by local residents and dog walkers.

"We are appealing for anyone to come forward if they have information that might assist in identifying the dog concerned.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners of the importance of keeping dogs on leads, especially in the countryside."

People are being asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 44220378459 with any information.